BRIEF-CAS Group Delivers Letter To The Stockholders Of Aviragen

* CAS GROUP DELIVERS LETTER TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF AVIRAGEN

* CAS GROUP SAYS PROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN AVIRAGEN AND VAXART NOT IN BEST INTERESTS OF STOCKHOLDERS OF AVIRAGEN

* CAS GROUP SAYS “‍BELIEVE VAXART‘S TRUE VALUE IS LOWER THAN THAT INDICATED IN PROPOSED MERGER AND THAT VAXART IS NOT READY TO BE A PUBLIC COMPANY”​

* CAS GROUP - DIGIRAD CORP, EAST HILL MANAGEMENT, THOMAS CLAY (COLLECTIVELY CAS GROUP) OWN ABOUT 8.3 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING AVIRAGEN SHARES

* CAS GROUP - HAS NOMINATED A SLATE OF DIRECTORS FOR AVIRAGEN'S BOARD