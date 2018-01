Jan 24 (Reuters) - Cas Medical Systems Inc:

* CASMED SUBMITS FORE-SIGHT® OEM MODULE 510(K) TO FDA

* CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - EXPECTS TO RECEIVE REGULATORY CLEARANCE FOR OEM MODULE IN Q2 OF 2018

* CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - ANTICIPATES FILING FOR FDA CLEARANCE ON FIRST OEM MODULE COMBINATION PRODUCT BEFORE END OF 2018