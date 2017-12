BRIEF-Cascades Acquires Containerboard Packaging Plants In Ontario And Increases Its Ownership In Greenpac

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc:

* CASCADES ACQUIRES CONTAINERBOARD PACKAGING PLANTS IN ONTARIO AND INCREASES ITS OWNERSHIP IN GREENPAC

* CASCADES INC - ‍TOTAL COST OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO $49 MILLION​

* CASCADES INC - ‍CONTAINERBOARD PACKAGING PLANTS WERE ACQUIRED FOR A CONSIDERATION OF $28 MILLION, INCLUDING AN ASSUMED DEBT OF $4 MILLION​

* CASCADES INC - ‍ALSO ACQUIRED COYLE FAMILY‘S 33% STAKE IN TENCORR​

* CASCADES INC - ‍ALSO ACQUIRED ADDITIONAL INTEREST IN CONTAINERBOARD PARTNERS, ONE OF GREENPAC‘S SHAREHOLDERS, INCREASING HOLDINGS IN GREENPAC TO 66.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: