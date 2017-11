Nov 28 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc:

* CASCADES ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO US$200 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 5.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 AND 5.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* CASCADES INC - ‍TENDER OFFERS WILL EACH EXPIRE AT 9:00 AM NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON DEC 27​

* CASCADES INC - ‍TENDER OFFER WITH RESPECT TO 2022 NOTES IS SUBJECT TO A MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT SUBLIMIT OF US$150 MILLION​