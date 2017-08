Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc

* Cascades announces the construction of a new packaging plant in new jersey

* Cascades inc- ‍an investment of $80 million usd for construction of a new containerboard packaging plant in piscataway, new jersey, united states​

* Cascades inc- ‍new plant will begin operations in q2 of 2018; total annual production capacity will be 2.4 billion square feet at plant​