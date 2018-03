March 1 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc:

* CASCADES ANNOUNCES STRONG ANNUAL NET EARNINGS FOR 2017, AND RELEASES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.60

* QTRLY SALES OF $1,082 MILLION COMPARED TO $1,103 MILLION IN Q3

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.23 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* US 2017 TAX REFORM REDUCES FUTURE TAX LIABILITIES BY $57 MILLION IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)