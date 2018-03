March 1 (Reuters) - Casella Waste Systems Inc:

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; AND PROVIDES FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 4.6 TO 6.3 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $135 MILLION AND $139 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 REVENUES BETWEEN $618 MILLION AND $628 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 NORMALIZED FREE CASH FLOW BETWEEN $42 MILLION AND $46 MILLION​