July 19 (Reuters) - CASTLE ALTERNATIVE INVEST AG:

* SHARE BUYBACK BY ISSUING TRADABLE PUT OPTIONS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED ‍​

* IN TOTAL, 277,578 REGISTERED SHARES WERE TENDERED WHICH CORRESPOND TO 2.88% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS REGISTERED IN THE COMMERCIAL REGISTER‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2uJkDbo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)