11 天内
BRIEF-CAT financial reports second-quarter 2017 revenues of $676 million
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月25日

BRIEF-CAT financial reports second-quarter 2017 revenues of $676 million

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* CAT Financial says reported second-quarter 2017 revenues of $676 million, an increase of $17 million, or 3 percent, compared with q2 of 2016

* CAT Financial says second-quarter 2017 profit was $114 million, a $12 million, or 12 percent, increase from Q2 of 2016

* CAT Financial says during Q2, retail new business volume was $2.69 billion, a decrease of $367 million from Q2 of 2016

* CAT Financial says as of June 30, 2017, allowance for credit losses totaled $338 million, compared with $346 million at June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

