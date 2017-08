June 8 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PRECLINICAL DATA ON CAT-5571, SUPPORTING ITS POTENTIAL AS AN ORAL TREATMENT FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS​

* CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS -‍DATA DEMONSTRATE IMPROVED INTRACELLULAR CLEARANCE OF BACTERIA OF IMPORTANCE IN PATIENTS WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOR CAT-5571​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: