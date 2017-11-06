FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Catalent Q1 earnings per share $0.03
2017年11月6日 / 下午12点43分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Catalent Q1 earnings per share $0.03

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc:

* Catalent Inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion

* Q1 revenue $543.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $491 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Catalent - ‍expects fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA in range of $521 million to $547 million and adjusted net income in range of $198 million to $224 million​

* Catalent - ‍company expects self-funded capital expenditures in range of $152 million to $165 million for FY2018 ​

* Catalent - ‍expects self-funded capital expenditures in range of $152 million to $165 million for fiscal year 2018​

* Fy2018 revenue view $2.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

