BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences and Mosaic Biosciences enter into strategic collaboration

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc:
* Catalyst Biosciences and Mosaic Biosciences enter into strategic collaboration to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 (c3) products for the treatment of dry amd and other retinal diseases
* Catalyst Biosciences - under terms of agreement, co, mosaic will collaborate to improve pharmacokinetic (pk) properties of co’s anti-c3 proteases
* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - will retain global commercial rights for all collaboration products
* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - for all collaboration products, mosaic will receive product sublicense fees and/or milestone payments and royalties