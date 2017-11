Nov 27 (Reuters) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SAYS OFFERING 11.0 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* CATALYST-PLANS TO USE PROCEEDS TO FUND CLINICAL STUDIES OF FIRDAPSE FOR TREATMENT OF MUSK-ANTIBODY POSITIVE MYASTHENIA GRAVIS,SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY​

* - PLANS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES FOR FIRDAPSE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: