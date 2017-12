Dec 7 (Reuters) - Catchmark Timber Trust Inc:

* CATCHMARK EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITIES TO $638 MILLION

* CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC - NEW DEBT FACILITIES INCLUDE A $35 MILLION, FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, A $265 MILLION SEVEN-YEAR MULTI-DRAW TERM LOAN

* CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST - NEW DEBT FACILITIES ALSO INCLUDE $100 MILLION SEVEN-7 TERM LOAN, A $119 MILLION NINE-YEAR TERM LOAN, & A $119 MILLION TEN-YEAR TERM LOAN