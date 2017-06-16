BRIEF-Caterpillar announces organizational changes

June 15 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes

* Says three vice presidents, Paolo Fellin, Greg Folley and George Taylor, have elected to retire.

* Says is also announcing organizational changes, appointing two new vice presidents and launching a search for a third

* Chris Snodgrass appointed vice president of product support & logistics division

* Damien Giraud appointed vice president of global construction & infrastructure division