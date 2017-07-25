FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
BRIEF-Caterpillar expects some headwinds to profitability in 2H - Conf Call
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 下午4点06分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Caterpillar expects some headwinds to profitability in 2H - Conf Call

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar expects higher steel costs to pressure material cost in 2H - Conference Call

* Caterpillar expects construction industries sales for 2017 to be up 10-15 percent, up from flat to 5 percent up - Conference Call

* Caterpillar expects resources industries sales for 2017 to be up 20-25 percent, up from previous forecast of 10-15 percent increase - Conference Call

* Caterpillar expects energy & transportation sales for 2017 to be up 5-10 percent, up from previous forecast of about flat - Conference Call

* Caterpillar says order rates were strong in the quarter, with all regions seeing an improvement from a year ago - Conference Call

* Caterpillar says while resource industries has started to recover, sales volumes remain at historically low level - Conference Call

* Caterpillar expects some price pressure in the back half of the year, especially North America

* Caterpillar says U.S. in need of infrastructure investment, passage of federal infrastructure bill would be positive for our country and our business

* Caterpillar expects some headwinds to profitability in 2H

* Caterpillar expects shipments to North American gas compression customers to be higher in the second half

* Caterpillar says seeing healthy demand for mining equipment but off a very low level Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below