BRIEF-Caterpillar names Cheryl Johnson chief human resources officer

July 17 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar - ‍appointed Cheryl H. Johnson as company's chief human resources officer effective july 24, 2017​

* Caterpillar - ‍most recently, Johnson was executive vice president of human resources for Textron Inc​

