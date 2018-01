BRIEF-Caterpillar Reports North America Machines Retail Sales

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* CATERPILLAR - NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED DEC. UP 23 PERCENT -SEC FILING

* CATERPILLAR - WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED DEC. UP 34 PERCENT

* CATERPILLAR - ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED DEC. UP 50 PERCENT

* CATERPILLAR - LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED DEC. 2017 UP 55 PERCENT Source text: (bit.ly/2n6VvoV) Further company coverage: