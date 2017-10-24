FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caterpillar sees FY‍​ power generation industry sales to be about flat to slightly up
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月24日 / 下午5点25分

BRIEF-Caterpillar sees FY‍​ power generation industry sales to be about flat to slightly up

2 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* Caterpillar sees power generation industry sales to be about flat to slightly up for the full year - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar - expect material costs to put pressure moving forward - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar - “mining cycle has started to turn” - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar - demand for aftermarket parts remains at a healthy level - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar says sees FY sales about $44 billion - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar says expect higher material costs to negatively impact Q4 operating leverage - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar says resource industries FY sales expectations increased due to higher aftermarket parts sales expectation - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar - power generation industry remains challenged, we anticipate sales to be about flat to slightly up for the full year - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar says has been a good year for aftermarket parts for mining and North American oil and gas applications - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar says pricing will be competitive as we move into 2018 - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar says for resource industries, see FY segment margins close to September YTD - conf call‍​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

