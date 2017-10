Oct 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar Inc - Sees 2017 full-year sales & revenues in construction industries up about 20 pct‍​

* Caterpillar Inc - Sees 2017 full-year sales & revenues in energy & transportation up ‍​about 10 percent

* Caterpillar Inc sees 2017 full-year sales & revenues in resource industries up about 30 percent - presentation Further company coverage: