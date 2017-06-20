BRIEF-Caterpillar world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended May up 8 percent

June 20 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar inc says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended may up 8 percent

* Caterpillar inc says north america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended may up 2 percent

* Caterpillar inc says asia/pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended may up 49 percent

* Caterpillar inc says latin america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended may down 15 percent Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sOZNGG) Further company coverage: