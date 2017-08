July 6 (Reuters) - Cato Corp:

* June sales fell 15 percent to $74.7 million

* Cato Corp - sales for twenty-two weeks ended July 1, 2017 were $386.5 million, down 16% over sales of $460.9 million for twenty-two weeks ended July 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: