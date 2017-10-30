FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CB&I posts Q3 earnings per share $0.10
2017年10月30日 / 晚上8点26分 / 更新于 9 小时前

BRIEF-CB&I posts Q3 earnings per share $0.10

2 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv

* CB&I announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.60

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion

* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.8 billion

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - ‍backlog at September 30, 2017, was $10.7 billion, compared to backlog of $13.2 billion at September 30, 2016​

* Says ‍new awards in Q3 of 2017 totaled $437 million, compared to $1.7 billion in Q3 of last year​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV qtrly results were impacted by unusual items totaling $49 million, or $0.31 per share​

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - ‍ “anticipate a strong Q4 and first half of 2018 for new awards”​

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - ‍ “experienced continued cost pressure during quarter, primarily on IPL and Calpine power projects” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

