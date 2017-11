Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cbl & Associates Properties Inc:

* CBL Properties reports results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.50

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.08 to $2.12

* Total portfolio same-center NOI declined 2.6 percent for Q3 2017​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S