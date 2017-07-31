FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 天前
BRIEF-CBL closes extension and modification of two unsecured term loans
2017年7月31日 / 下午1点16分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-CBL closes extension and modification of two unsecured term loans

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - CBL & Associates Properties Inc:

* CBL closes extension and modification of two unsecured term loans

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc says it had closed extension and modification of two unsecured term loans due to mature in 2018

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc says two unsecured term loans expiring in 2018 were modified and extended

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc says first unsecured term loan, with a balance of $400 million, was increased to a balance of $490 million until July 2018

* CBL & Associates Properties - second unsecured term loan, has balance of $50 million & was due to mature in Feb 2018, was modified to new $45 million term loan

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc says new borrowings under term loan were used to reduce outstanding balances on company's unsecured lines of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

