Dec 28 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARDS OF ITS U.S. SECURITIES EXCHANGES

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - MATTHEW BILLINGS, ALEXANDER KEMPER, JOSEPH MECANE TO RESIGN FROM BOARDS OF CBOE BZX EXCHANGE, CBOE BYX EXCHANGE

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - MATTHEW BILLINGS, ALEXANDER KEMPER, JOSEPH MECANE TO ALSO RESIGN FROM BOARDS OF CBOE EDGA EXCHANGE, CBOE EDGX EXCHANGE