BRIEF-CBOE Global Markets buys assets of Silexx Financial Systems

Nov 2 (Reuters) - CBOE Global Markets Inc:
* CBOE Global Markets acquires assets of Silexx Financial Systems
* CBOE Global Markets Inc - terms of deal were not disclosed
* CBOE Global Markets Inc - considers acquisition of assets of Silexx to be immaterial from a financial perspective
* CBOE Global Markets Inc - acquired assets of Silexx Financial Systems Llc
* CBOE Global Markets Inc - CBOE is "optimistic" about potential for growth longer term from acquisition of assets of Silexx