BRIEF-CBOE Global Markets Says Feb Options Total ADV Of 10.2 Mln Contracts​

March 5 (Reuters) - CBOE Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - FEB OPTIONS TOTAL ADV OF 10.2 MILLION CONTRACTS, UP 43.1 PERCENT ​

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - CBOE FUTURES EXCHANGE TOTAL VOLUME OF 9.18 MILLION CONTRACTS IN FEBRUARY, UP 84.3 PERCENT

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - CBOE FUTURES EXCHANGE ADV OF 482,969 CONTRACTS IN FEB, UP 84.3%

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - FEB ‍U.S. EQUITIES TOTAL ADV OF 1.68 BILLION SHARES​, UP 27.9 PERCENT

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - U.S. EQUITIES TOTAL VOLUME 31.9 BILLION SHARES IN FEB, UP 27.9%

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - FEB‍ OPTIONS TOTAL VOLUME OF 193.1 MILLION CONTRACTS, UP 43.1 PERCENT ​