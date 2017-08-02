FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBOE Holdings and Gemini Trust enter into agreement to use Gemini's Bitcoin Market Data‍​
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 下午1点21分

BRIEF-CBOE Holdings and Gemini Trust enter into agreement to use Gemini's Bitcoin Market Data‍​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc

* CBOE Holdings - Co, Gemini Trust enter agreement providing exclusive global license to use Gemini's Bitcoin Market Data for Bitcoin derivatives, indices​‍​

* CBOE Holdings Inc - Cash-settled Bitcoin futures are planned to be made available for trading on CFE in Q4 of 2017 or early 2018

* CBOE Holdings - will have a multi-year exclusive global license permitting it to use Gemini's Market Data in creation of Bitcoin derivatives products

* CBOE Holdings - will retain exclusive rights to use Gemini Market Data for creation of new indexes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

