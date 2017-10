Oct 4 (Reuters) - Cboe Holdings Inc:

* Says Sept 2017 total futures volume of 5.7 million contracts versus 6.3 million in Sept 2016

* Says Sept 2017 total options volume of 134.9 million, down 5.4 percent from Sept 2016

* Says Sept 2017 total futures average daily volume was 286,000 versus 302,000 in Sept 2016

* Says Sept 2017 total options average daily volume of 6.7 million, down 0.6 percent from Sept 2016