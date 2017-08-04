FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Cboe holdings to open satellite Hong Kong AIPAC office in Q3 - Conf call
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 下午1点43分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Cboe holdings to open satellite Hong Kong AIPAC office in Q3 - Conf call

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cboe Holdings Inc

* We will be opening a satellite Hong Kong AIPAC office in the third quarter - Conf call

* We are implementing a new index technology platform that will serve as the foundation for our growing index business and enables us to better calculate and disseminate data for new and existing indices - Conf call

* Completion of the new index platform is expected in the first half of 2018, and we'll announce a full rollout schedule of upcoming technology integration customer calls - Conf call

* We may allocate capital to make opportunistic share repurchases in the future, depending on certain circumstances- Conf call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below