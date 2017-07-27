FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBRE group Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65
BRIEF-CBRE group Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

July 27 (Reuters) - Cbre Group Inc

* Cbre group, inc. Reports strong financial results for second-quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 revenue $3.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.4 billion

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.53 to $2.63

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.58

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cbre group inc - company expects fy fee revenue growth for its occupier outsourcing business to be 10% or slightly higher

* Cbre group inc - full-year margins are now likely to be at high-end of previously guided 17.5% to 18.0% range, despite continued shift in business mix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

