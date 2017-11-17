FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBS Corp announces preliminary results of CBS Radio exchange offer
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元"人逢喜事精神爽"
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元"人逢喜事精神爽"
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
2017年11月17日 / 上午11点10分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-CBS Corp announces preliminary results of CBS Radio exchange offer

1 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cbs Corp

* CBS Corporation announces preliminary results of CBS Radio exchange offer

* CBS Corp - ‍based on preliminary results, exchange offer was oversubscribed​

* CBS Corp - ‍expects to announce final proration factor following expiration of guaranteed delivery period, which will occur on Nov 20

* CBS Corp - ‍offer to exchange shares of CBS class B stock on a per-share-basis for 5.6796 shares of CBS Radio common stock expired on Nov 16, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

