2 天前
BRIEF-CBS Corp repositions its advertising sales organization
2017年8月3日 / 下午3点36分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-CBS Corp repositions its advertising sales organization

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - CBS Corp:

* Repositioned its advertising sales organization ​

* Says Jo Ann Ross, who has led CBS television network sales efforts since 2002, has been promoted to president and chief advertising revenue officer

* ‍Dave Morris, previously chief revenue officer, CBS Interactive since 2008, named executive vice president, Advanced Advertising & Client Partnerships​

* David Lawenda, who served as head of U.S., Global Marketing Solutions at Facebook until March 2017, was named EVP, Digital Sales and Sales Strategy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

