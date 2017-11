Nov 13 (Reuters) - CBS Corp:

* CBS CORPORATION PRICES $900 MILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* CBS CORP - ‍PRICING OF A PRIVATE DEBT OFFERING OF $400 MILLION OF 2.900% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 AND $500 MILLION OF 3.700% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028​