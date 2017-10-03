FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CCMP Capital Advisors and Jamieson Wellness increases size of previously announced secondary offering
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月3日 / 下午1点50分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-CCMP Capital Advisors and Jamieson Wellness increases size of previously announced secondary offering

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Jamieson Wellness Inc

* CCMP Capital Advisors, LP and Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announce increase to previously announced secondary bought deal financing to C$241 million

* Jamieson Wellness - increased size of previously announced secondary offering to 13.0 mln common shares at a price of $18.50/common share​

* Jamieson Wellness Inc - ‍company reaffirmed its outlook that was included in its Q2 management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below