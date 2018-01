Jan 30 (Reuters) - Cdk Global Inc:

* CDK GLOBAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $3.23 TO $3.28

* RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $2.65 TO $2.75

* RAISES FULL YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE

* SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE UP 3.0% - 4.0%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.01, REVENUE VIEW $2.30 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: