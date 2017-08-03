BRIEF-CDW reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.03

Aug 3 (Reuters) - CDW Corp

* Cdw reports record second quarter net sales

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 earnings per share $0.89

* Q2 sales $3.994 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.85 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CDW Corp - ‍announced approval by its board of directors of a $750 million increase to its share repurchase authorization effective immediately​

* CDW -‍continue to expect to achieve 2016 to 2018 annual medium term target of constant currency low-double digit non-GAAP earnings/share growth in 2017​

* CDW Corp - ‍expect to exceed annual medium term target of outpacing us it market growth by 200 to 300 basis points on a constant currency basis in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: