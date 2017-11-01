BRIEF-CDW reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.83

Nov 1 (Reuters) - CDW Corp

* CDW reports record quarterly net sales of $4 billion

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.08

* Q3 earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 sales $4.034 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.99 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Declared ‍quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share​

* ‍expect to achieve annual medium-term target of low double-digit non-GAAP net income per share growth in constant currency in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: