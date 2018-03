BRIEF-Ceco Environmental Corp Posts Q4 Adj. Loss Per Share $0.05

March 8 (Reuters) - Ceco Environmental Corp:

* CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; DISAPPOINTING RESULTS DUE TO CHALLENGING END MARKETS - REFRESHED OPERATING STRATEGY GAINING MOMENTUM IN 2018

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 26.5 PERCENT TO $73.5 MILLION

* ‍BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MILLION AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MILLION ON DECEMBER 31, 2016​

‍BOOKINGS WERE $91.4 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED WITH $77.7 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD​