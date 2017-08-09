FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
BRIEF-CECO Environmental Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.16
2017年8月9日

BRIEF-CECO Environmental Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.16

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - CECO Environmental Corp

* CECO Environmental Corp reports second quarter and six months 2017 results; improved gross profit margin and increased sequential bookings --- despite lower than desired overall results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $93.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $99.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total backlog at June 30, 2017 was $167.9 million as compared with $197.0 million on December 31, 2016,

* Bookings were $87.2 million for Q2 of 2017, compared with $108.8 million in prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

