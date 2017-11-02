FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cedar Fair reports Q3 earnings per share $3.38
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cedar Fair Lp -

* Cedar Fair reports record third quarter revenues; increases quarterly cash distribution

* Q3 revenue $653 million versus I/B/E/S view $653 million

* Q3 earnings per share $3.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reconfirming its full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast of $480 million to $490 million in 2017

* Announced the declaration of a quarterly cash distribution of $0.89 per lp unit, representing a 4 pct increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
