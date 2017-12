Dec 13 (Reuters) - Cedar Realty Trust Inc:

* CEDAR REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS 6.50 PCT SERIES C CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK

* CEDAR REALTY TRUST - ‍PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2 MILLION SHARES OF 6.50 PCT SERIES C CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AT $25.00/SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: