FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 天前
BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports Q2 FFO per share of $0.14
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 下午3点38分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports Q2 FFO per share of $0.14

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cedar Realty Trust Inc:

* Cedar Realty Trust reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 operating FFO per share $0.14

* Q2 FFO per share $0.14

* Reaffirms its previously-announced 2017 operating FFO guidance at a range of $0.53 to $0.55 per diluted share

* Updated its 2017 guidance for net income attributable to common shareholders to a range of $0.00 to $0.02 per diluted share

* Qtrly same-property net operating income decreased 2.4 percent

* Updated its 2017 guidance for NAREIT-defined FFO to a range of $0.49 to $0.51 per diluted share

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below