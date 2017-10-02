BRIEF-Celadon Group announces amendment to revolving credit facility, new $22.6 mln financing

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Celadon Group Inc
* Celadon Group announces amendment to revolving credit facility, new $22.6 million financing, and other matters
* Celadon Group - does not expect to issue financial statements/report financial results for fiscal 2016, or any subsequent period, before Dec 31, 2017
* Celadon Group Inc - SEC has undertaken a formal investigation related to company
* Says has received a subpoena from SEC and is in process of producing documents pursuant to subpoena
* Celadon Group -"Have searches underway for both senior management and independent director candidates & expect to add both in relatively near term"