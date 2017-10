Oct 5 (Reuters) - Celadon Group Inc

* Celadon Group says on ‍Sept 29, co entered into a Sixth Amendment to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement​ - SEC filing

* Celadon Group - ‍amendment decreased maximum amount of outstanding indebtedness under credit agreement to $221.3 million​

* Celadon Group Inc - ‍amendment shortened maturity date from December 12, 2019 to December 12, 2018​