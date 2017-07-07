FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celadon Group says do not currently expect to be in compliance with financial covenants on Sept 30, 2017
2017年7月7日 / 晚上9点31分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Celadon Group says do not currently expect to be in compliance with financial covenants on Sept 30, 2017

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Celadon Group Inc:

* Celadon group inc says do not currently expect to be in compliance with financial covenants on sept 30, 2017 - sec filing

* Celadon group inc - as a result of non compliance, co has undertaken a process whereby we would refinance credit agreement

* Celadon group - received waiver, amendments to credit agreement that suspend/amend testing of financial covenants until testing period ending sept 30

* Celadon group- if unable to refinance credit agreement/obtain accommodations from equipment lenders, lessors, would have adverse effect on financial condition Source text (bit.ly/2uTSlat) Further company coverage:

