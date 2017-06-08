FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
BRIEF-Celanese announces construction update to polyacetal facility of IBN Sina Joint Venture
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 下午12点39分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Celanese announces construction update to polyacetal facility of IBN Sina Joint Venture

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 8 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp

* Celanese announces construction update to polyacetal facility of IBN Sina Joint Venture

* Celanese Corp - ‍has confirmed that facility is in testing phase in preparation for commercial production expected in q3 of 2017​

* Celanese Corp says construction of polyacetal facility is part of an extension of ibn sina joint venture, which will run through year 2032

* Celanese - ‍upon successful startup of polyacetal facility, economic interest in ibn sina will increase from 25 percent to a total of 32.5 percent​

* Celanese Corp -subsidiaries of celanese and duke energy each currently hold a 25 percent interest in venture, with remaining 50 percent held by sabic. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below