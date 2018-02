Feb 19 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* CELANESE APPOINTS SCOTT RICHARDSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* CELANESE CORP - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, CHRIS JENSEN, HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION

* CELANESE CORP - JENSEN WILL BE SUCCEEDED AS CFO BY SCOTT RICHARDSON, CURRENTLY SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, ENGINEERED MATERIALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: