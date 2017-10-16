BRIEF-Celanese Q3 ‍adjusted earnings per share $1.93​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:
* Celanese corporation reports third quarter earnings; expects to deliver 2017 results at higher end of outlook
* Q3 materials solutions sales rose 24 percent to $730 million
* Q3 revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.68
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says qtrly net sales $1,566 million versus $1,323 million
* Says “can grow 2017 adjusted earnings per share toward higher end of 9-11 percent range, year over year”
* Celanese corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share of $1.93 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: